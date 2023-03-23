Kishida Touts His Surprise Trip to Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that his recent trip to Ukraine demonstrated Japan's resolve, as this year's Group of Seven chair, to exercise leadership in tackling Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine.

"We must play a leadership role as we need to stop Russia's invasion (of Ukraine) as soon as possible," Kishida added.

"We will stand firm in our refusal of any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force and Russia's use or threat of use of nuclear weapons (in its war on Ukraine), and show our strong commitment to protecting the international order based on the rule of law," Kishida said of the G-7 summit he will host in the western Japan city of Hiroshima in May.

Kishida made these statements at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, after he returned from his trip earlier on Thursday.

After visiting India to meet his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, Kishida secretly left the South Asian country for Ukraine on Tuesday. Later that day, the Japanese leader arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, via Poland and held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]