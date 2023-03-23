Gang Members Facing Police Action Fall below 10,000 in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--The number of gang members and quasi-members for whom police in Japan took action such as arrest totaled 9,903 in 2022, falling below 10,000 for the first time, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

The figure was down by 1,832 from the preceding year. The decline is seen reflecting a drop in crime syndicate membership itself.

Gang members and quasi-members who violated the stimulants control law accounted for the largest share of 21.6, followed by 14.4 pct for fraud, 11.5 pct for inflicting injury and 8.6 pct for theft.

The number of gang members in Japan as of the end of last year stood at a record low of around 22,400, down for the 18th consecutive year. Members of the country's six major syndicates, including Yamaguchi-gumi, Sumiyoshi-kai and Inagawa-kai, made up 71.9 pct of the total.

The average age of all gang members stood at 54.2 years, up 6.8 years from a decade earlier. Those in their 20s or younger accounted for less than 6 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]