Japan Logs Record Cases of Trade Secret Theft in 2022

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police made an arrest or took other law enforcement action in a record number of trade secret theft cases in 2022, police data showed Thursday.

The year had 29 such cases, up by six from the previous year and nearly sixfold from 2013, when the comparable statistics began, according to the National Police Agency data.

In the cases, the police took such action against 45 people on suspicion of violating the unfair competition prevention law, down by four from 2021 but up almost fourfold from 2013.

The numbers of cases and suspects are both on a rising trend as companies have become more aware of the issue and begun to manage internal information more strictly.

In 2022, there were cases in which employees leaked information to rival companies when changing jobs, reflecting an increase in labor market liquidity.

