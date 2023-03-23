Toyoda to Remain as Chief of Japan Auto Industry Group

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp.'s <7203> Akio Toyoda will continue to serve as chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, the industry group said Thursday.

Toyoda, who is slated to step down as Toyota president and become its chairman on April 1, had indicated his plan to resign as JAMA chief before his term expires in May next year. But he decided to remain after being persuaded to do so by JAMA's vice chairmen and executive directors.

"I will stay for a year (as JAMA chairman) for the finishing touches in the work to ensure (member automakers) continue competition and cooperation amid a once-in-a-century wave of transformation," Toyoda said in an online press conference.

JAMA will newly appoint incoming Toyota President Koji Sato as vice chairman next month. It is also set to create a new scheme in which duties currently carried out by the chairman are split among vice chairmen and others.

Toyoda became JAMA chief in May 2018 and is currently serving his third two-year term.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]