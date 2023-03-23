Former Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Nakayama Dies at 98

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Nakayama, who had led constitutional debate in the Diet, Japan's parliament, as the first chairman of the House of Representatives' Commission on the Constitution, died of old age on March 15. He was 98.

Nakayama served as foreign minister for about two years under then Prime Minister Toshiki Kaifu. During his tenure, he dealt with the Gulf War, which was triggered by Iraq's invasion of Kuwait in August 1990.

He also served as head of the now-defunct Okinawa Development Agency.

When the Lower House Commission on the Constitution was established in 2000, Nakayama became its chairman.

After graduating from a medical school, Nakayama, a native of the western Japan city of Osaka, initially served as a member of the Osaka prefectural assembly.

