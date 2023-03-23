Toshiba Accepts Bid from JIP-Led Group

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--The board of Toshiba Corp. <6502> voted on Thursday to accept a takeover bid from a consortium led by investment fund Japan Industrial Partners Inc., the struggling Japanese electronics and machinery company said.

JIP plans to launch a tender offer as early as late July to acquire all shares in Toshiba and take it private in a deal worth 1,998.7 billion yen.

The decision marks one step forward toward the reconstruction of Toshiba, which has been mired in difficulties since 2015, when an accounting scandal surfaced.

Toshiba said that while its board supported the takeover bid, the company at present does not recommend shareholders tender their shares.

Activist shareholders may not be satisfied with the tender offer price, set at 4,620 yen per share, though still higher than Toshiba’s closing price of 4,213 yen on Thursday, people familiar with the situation said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]