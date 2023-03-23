Japan Logs 8,815 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 8,815 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, up by some 1,100 from a week before.

The country had 73 severe cases, unchanged from Wednesday. New fatalities totaled 48.

The daily infection count in Tokyo rose by 228 week on week to 908. Two new deaths were confirmed, while the number of severe cases fell by one from Wednesday to three.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]