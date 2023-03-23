Tokyo Logs 908 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 908 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up by 228 from a week earlier.

Two new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus were confirmed in the Japanese capital, while the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria stood at three, down by one from Wednesday.

