Japan Firms Vying to Attract New Grads in Seller's Market

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Companies in Japan are vying to attract students graduating next spring in a continued seller's market, raising starting salaries and promising assignment to sections in line with student preferences.

According to a Jiji Press survey, 18 of the 100 major companies surveyed said they failed to hire the number of new graduates they planned for this spring. The result illustrates intensifying competition for human resources reflecting the falling birthrate.

Of the 100, 33 will raise their starting salaries this spring, and three will do so in spring 2024.

Among those planning such hikes are Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Daiwa House Industry Co. <1925>.

Sumitomo Mitsui showed a wish to make its working conditions "more attractive," in addition to responding to higher prices. Daiwa House said it is eager to secure young workers by offering better pay.

