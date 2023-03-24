Japan Eases Chip-Linked Export Controls against S. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan has eased its tightened restrictions on semiconductor materials exports to South Korea in another sign of the improving bilateral relations.

The trade ministry revised related notices under the foreign exchange and trade law Thursday in order to unwind the tightening of the export controls in July 2019.

The move affects hydrogen fluoride, resist and fluorinated polyimide. The materials have been put back on the list of items eligible for special bulk export licenses.

The ministry has judged that South Korea improved its management and screening systems for the materials following resumed intergovernmental talks. Japan had introduced the tighter restrictions citing military diversion and other security concerns.

Meanwhile, Japan will continue discussions on the idea of putting South Korea back on its list of trusted trade partners qualified for preferential treatment in export procedures.

