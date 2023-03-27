Japan's Unified Elections Real Test for Kishida Govt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--The one-month period of unified local election battles across Japan will make or break the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Gubernatorial election campaigns kicked off in nine of Japan's 47 prefectures Thursday, marking the start of the unified elections.

During the election period until April 23, five by-elections for both chambers of the country's parliament will be held along with local polls.

The ruling camp aims to secure a stable political footing, while opposition parties hope to increase their influence.

On April 9, the first half of the unified polls, nine gubernatorial elections and 41 prefectural assembly elections will be held, as well as mayoral and city assembly elections in ordinance-designated major cities.

