Japan's Kishida Refuses to Sack Minister Takaichi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday refused to dismiss economic security minister Sanae Takaichi over government documents related to political impartiality under the broadcasting law.

The ministry has not proved the accuracy of the documents, Kishida told the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

There is a "leap in logic" in the request for Takaichi's dismissal, Kishida said. He also called for further discussions on the accuracy of the documents.

The documents show how Yosuke Isozaki, who advised then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, urged the internal affairs ministry around eight years ago to review the government's interpretation of political impartiality under the broadcasting law.

Takaichi, then internal affairs minister, claims that descriptions in the documents related to her are false, while ministry officials have denied making up the descriptions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]