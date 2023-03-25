Flight Attendants in Japan Targeted by Secret Filming: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--Some 70 pct of flight attendants may have fallen victim to secret filming or photographing while on duty aboard flights, according to a survey by the Japan Federation of Aviation Industry Unions.

“With many flight attendants complaining of having been targeted by secret filming, it is necessary to create a law regulating secret filming and photographing,” an official of the federation said.

The federation calls for adding secret filming and photographing of flight attendants to the list of acts jeopardizing flight safety compiled based on a transport ministry ordinance.

The survey was conducted online in November-December last year for flight attendants belonging to six member labor unions, with 1,573 giving answers.

Asked about whether they had any experience of being targeted by filming or photographing without consent, 38 pct of the respondents said yes, while 33 pct said they thought so, though not for sure, with the total proportion standing at 71 pct, up from 62 pct in the previous 2019 survey, which was the first such survey by the federation.

