North Korea Claims Testing of Underwater Nuclear Attack System

Seoul, March 24 (Jiji Press)--North Korea conducted the testing of a new underwater nuclear strategic attack weapon system in the Sea of Japan from Tuesday to Thursday, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported on Friday.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un instructed the testing, the news agency said.

The mission of the underwater nuclear strategic weapon is to stealthily infiltrate into operational waters and make an extremely powerful radioactive "tsunami" through underwater explosion to destroy naval striker groups and major operational ports of the enemy, according to the KCNA.

In the testing, an underwater nuclear attack drone, which was deployed off the coast of South Hamgyong Province in eastern North Korea on Tuesday, cruised underwater in the Sea of Japan for 59 hours and 12 minutes before its test warhead exploded underwater at a target point off a mock enemy port on Thursday, the report said.

The KCNA claimed that the underwater nuclear strategic weapon, whose development secretly started in 2012, can be deployed at any coast or port.

