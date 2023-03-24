Police Search Homes of GaaSyy's Family over Alleged Intimidation

Newsfrom Japan

Itami, Hyogo Pref., March 24 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police on Friday searched two homes of expelled lawmaker GaaSyy's family in the city of Itami in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, over his suspected intimidation of celebrities, investigative sources said.

The move came after Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department obtained an arrest warrant on March 16 for the 51-year-old, who has been releasing YouTube videos exposing celebrity scandals, for allegedly threatening three individuals and their families on YouTube, on suspicion of habitual intimidation.

Based in Dubai, GaaSyy, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, had his registered residence at one of the searched homes until the end of 2021.

The MPD aims to shed light on GaaSyy's activities by analyzing items confiscated from the two homes, believing that a bank account belonging to a family member had links to revenues from GaaSyy's YouTube videos.

"I started YouTube after moving to Dubai. There should be nothing in my family home," GaaSyy said in a live stream on social media Friday in response to the searches.

