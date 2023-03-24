Japan Makes Handbook on Refugee Status Criteria

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Friday released the first handbook on its criteria for determining refugee status under the U.N. convention on refugees, giving clarification to its refugee policy often criticized as too rigid.

The handbook, released by the Immigration Services Agency of Japan, says that applicants need to be facing a "realistic" danger to get refugee status. Gender-related persecution is also cited as a reason for granting the status.

The refugee convention defines a refugee as a person facing fears of being persecuted on account of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion.

While the interpretation of this stipulation is left to each signatory nation, Japan is often criticized for being too strict in granting refugee status.

The handbook defines persecution as "violation of the life, body or freedom, oppression, or any other grave violation of human rights," saying that Japan decides whether to grant refugee status by examining specific circumstances of each applicant.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]