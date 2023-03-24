Kishida Defends Abe's Diplomacy with Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday defended his country's past diplomacy toward Russia, including peace treaty talks promoted by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"I believe there were no problems in Japan's past diplomacy toward Russia," Kishida told a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

At the meeting, Hisashi Tokunaga of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, pointed out that the Abe administration had pursued economic cooperation with Russia even after its annexation of Crimea in southern Ukraine in 2014.

This was a "remote cause" of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Tokunaga argued.

In response, Kishida said, "It is inappropriate to evaluate past diplomacy by today's standards." He indicated that his government will not abolish the post of minister in charge of economic cooperation with Russia.

