Ex-Vietnamese Trainee Acquitted of Abandoning Stillborn Twins

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Overturning lower court rulings, Japan's Supreme Court on Friday found a former technical trainee from Vietnam not guilty of abandoning the bodies of her stillborn twins.

The acquittal of Le Thi Thuy Linh, 24, was handed down by the top court's Second Petty Bench, presided over by Justice Koichi Kusano.

It was the first ruling by the highest court that dismissed charges of corpse abandonment over the bodies of stillborn babies in isolated births.

The Vietnamese national was the 25th person since 1980 to have lower court convictions overturned by the Supreme Court.

According to the lower court rulings, the defendant allegedly placed the bodies of the stillborn twins in a cardboard box, sealed the box with tape and placed it on a shelf in her home in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kumamoto around Nov. 15, 2020, when she was a technical intern.

