Flu Cases in Japan Fall Below Epidemic Alert Level

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--The average number of influenza patients at regularly monitored medical institutions across Japan in the week through Sunday fell by 2.68 from the preceding week to 8.42, falling below the alert level of 10 for the first time in about two months, the health ministry said Friday.

The alert level indicates the possibility of a major outbreak within the next four weeks.

By prefecture, the per-institution number of flu patients was highest in Niigata, at 19.45, followed by Toyama, at 18.42, and Iwate, at 16.73.

Late last year, the ministry declared that Japan had entered a flu epidemic period for the first time in three years as the nationwide per-institution number topped 1.00.

The number climbed to 10.36 in late January and has since remained above 10.

