Japan to Put 1st Domestic Quantum Computer in Service

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese research team led by government-backed research institute Riken said Friday that it will allow the country's first domestic quantum computer to be accessed from the outside, starting on Monday.

The use of the quantum computer will initially be limited to universities and companies participating in the project, and is planned to be expanded in stages.

The move comes amid intensifying international competition to develop quantum computers, which have the potential to outperform supercomputers.

The start of outside access to the Japanese team's computer "is not the goal but a milestone," said Yasunobu Nakamura, director of Riken Center for Quantum Computing. "There are many development teams around the world, and the race has just begun."

Riken and others plan to promote the development of their quantum computer while using it and identifying points that need improvement. They also aim to develop related human resources and industries.

