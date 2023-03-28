Lightweight School Backpacks in Spotlight in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--Sales of school backpacks for children entering elementary school in spring 2024 are already getting into full swing in Japan, with lightweight products attracting attention.

Backpacks weighing less than 1 kilogram are popular as children these days have to carry electronic devices such as tablet computers in addition to textbooks and other school items. Many of them are priced at affordable levels.

Some products look almost the same as and have similar functions to "randoseru" traditional leather school backpacks.

Retail giant Aeon Co. <8267> will launch a randoseru-style backpack on April 7. The firm reduced the weight to around 960 grams by using polyester recycled from plastic bottles for the main part of the backpack.

"We hope to reduce the physical burden on children as much as possible," an Aeon official said. The backpack is priced at 28,380 yen, less than half of the standard price range of 60,000 yen to 70,000 yen.

