Japan Reports 8,536 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--The number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Japan on Friday rose by some 1,600 from a week before to 8,536, up for the second straight day.

Across the country, the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms fell by five from the previous day to 68, while new fatalities linked to the coronavirus disease totaled 43.

The daily infection count in Tokyo grew by 262 week on week to 893. One new death was recorded among patients in the Japanese capital, while the number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria fell by one from the previous day to two.

