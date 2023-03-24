Opposition Criticizes Kishida's Gift to Zelenskyy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Friday criticized Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's gift of "hissho shamoji," a traditional Japanese victory charm, to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At a House of Councillors committee meeting on the day, a member of the opposition party said the prime minister's choice of gift was "inappropriate."

Kishida presented a hissho shamoji, or a wooden rice paddle inscribed with the word "hissho," or "sure victory," to Zelenskyy when he visited Kyiv earlier this week.

The charm is a local specialty of the western Japan prefecture of Hiroshima, which includes Kishida's constituency. During the Sino-Japanese War of 1894-1895 and the Russo-Japanese War of 1904-1905, both of which Japan won, soldiers from Hiroshima are said to have offered it to Itsukushima Shrine in the prefecture.

"It is a common diplomatic practice to bring local souvenirs as gifts," Kishida said at the Upper House committee meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]