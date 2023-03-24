Foreign Residents in Japan Hit Record 3 M. at End of 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--The number of foreign residents in Japan at the end of 2022 rose 11.4 pct from a year before to hit a record high of 3,075,213, the Immigration Services Agency said Friday.

The number of foreign students and technical trainees rose sharply following the easing of COVID-19 border measures.

The total included 761,563 people from China, the largest group by nationality, 489,312 from Vietnam and 411,312 from South Korea. The figures all increased from a year earlier.

By status of residence, the number of foreign students increased by 92,808, technical trainees by 48,817 and specialists in engineering, humanities and international services by 37,221.

The number of foreigners granted refugee status under the immigration control and refugee recognition law increased by 128 to 202, while the number of those who were not granted refugee status but were allowed to stay in Japan on humanitarian grounds increased by 1,180 to 1,760. Both totals were the highest on record since Japan established a refugee recognition system in 1982.

