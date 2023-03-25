Japan Logs Record 3,085 Abuse Cases against Disabled in FY 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--The number of abuse cases against people with disabilities confirmed by local governments in Japan in fiscal 2021 rose by 284 from the preceding year to a record 3,085, according to the welfare ministry.

The growth reflected rises in related consultations and reports on the back of increased public awareness about the law on preventing abuse against disabled people, which requires those finding such abuse cases to report to local governments.

Of the total, the number of cases in which disabled people were abused by family members came to 1,994, up 226 from fiscal 2020. Care facility workers were abusers in 699 cases, up 67, while cases of abuse by employers fell by nine to 392.

The total number of victims grew by 299 to 3,462.

Among cases involving family members and care facility workers, physical abuse, such as assaults and restraints, was the most common form of mistreatment, followed by psychological abuse, such as verbal attacks.

