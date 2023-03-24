Military Dialogue with Japan Needed: Taiwan Vice Pres.

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te said Friday that Taiwan and Japan need to establish a military dialogue mechanism to safeguard peace.

Lai made the remarks at a symposium in Taipei, while referring to China's military expansion.

Lai is set to be the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's candidate in the January 2024 presidential election to choose the successor of incumbent Tsai Ing-wen. In the presidential race, he is expected to make claims similar to Friday's remarks.

At the symposium, Lai pointed out that Japan and Taiwan, which share the values of freedom and democracy, are in the same boat, facing direct threats from totalitarian states such as China and North Korea.

The vice president stressed the importance of military cooperation between Taiwan and Japan, saying that it is indispensable as an important step to avoid war.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]