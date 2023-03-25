Japan, Others Agree to Cut Northern Pacific Saury Catches

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--A fisheries organization comprising Japan and eight other economies agreed Friday to cut an annual catch quota for saury in the entire northern Pacific for 2023-2024 by about 25 pct from the 2022 level to 250,000 tons.

The North Pacific Fisheries Commission reached the agreement at its three-day annual meeting held from Wednesday in the northern Japan city of Sapporo.

Japan, which is increasingly concerned about critically poor saury catches in recent years, proposed a cut in quota at the latest meeting. China and Taiwan, which both catch a large amount of saury in the high seas in the northern Pacific, supported the Japanese proposal.

The NPFC also agreed that the quota in the high seas in the northern Pacific will be slashed by about 25 pct from the current level of 198,000 tons to 150,000 tons.

“The agreed reductions are not sufficient, but we made a step forward for enhanced resources management,” a Japanese government official told a press conference after the meeting.

