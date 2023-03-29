Buoyant School Backpack Developed for Tsunami Protection

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, March 29 (Jiji Press)--A central Japan company has developed a "randoseru" backpack for elementary school kids that floats in water, in hopes of protecting children from drowning in the event of a tsunami or torrential rain.

The backpack, which doubles as a life jacket, was born as a lesson from the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which hit northeastern Japan hard.

"We hope that (the backpack) will be an emergency survival product that children have on them at all times," said an official of the company, Sakae Shokai, based in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture. It mainly makes and sells eyewear accessories.

The "Ukuran" backpack, released March 1, can be used as a life jacket by flipping up the front flap over the head of a child to cover the chest and then securing the randoseru-turned-life jacket with a strap around the chest.

The backpack also comes with a whistle to call for help.

