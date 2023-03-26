Egg Substitutes Gathering Spotlight in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--As Japan struggles with a shortage and price hikes of chicken eggs, their substitutes are becoming increasingly popular.

Egg substitutes were originally developed for people suffering from allergies, not to make up for supply shortages, but their sales have boomed amid the so-called egg shock, such as many restaurant operators suspending egg-using menus.

Nissui Corp. <1332> has been selling since last autumn a product resembling "tamagoyaki," or Japanese omelette. It is made from minced Alaska pollock and other ingredients instead of eggs.

An official of the seafood maker said that it "succeeded in creating a fluffy texture similar to tamagoyaki" by devising a special blend of ingredients and using its expertise in making imitation crab.

The product sells for around 150 yen for a pack of four at supermarkets in and around Tokyo. The price is around the average for fish paste products, but is cheaper than egg-using products from other makers. "Whenever we put it on the shelf, it sells out immediately," an official at a supermarket in Tokyo said.

