Social Media Videos Targeting Homeless People on Rise in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Social media videos showing homeless people being harassed are on the rise in Japan, prompting supporters of such struggling people to worry about the possibility of serious incidents, such as assaults, taking place.

Some posts show homeless people being filmed without permission and being teased. Supporters say that they make fun of vulnerable people.

Police in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, sent papers on two people including a girl aged under 20 in February on suspicion of breaking into a building, after a video apparently taken by them spread on social media. The video shows a homeless woman being harassed at a convenience store in Nagoya, the capital of Aichi. The woman is told that anything she wants would be bought for her at the shop, but she ended up being left alone at the cash register with a shopping basket with goods in it, looking confused.

The video was posted on social media in January, and attracted criticisms saying that the prank was bullying. According to investigators, the two have admitted to their actions and said that they wanted their social media post to go viral, thinking it would increase followers.

It is not rare for homeless people to be asked to appear in videos. A 60-year-old man from Nagoya appeared in seven videos between September and October last year, after being approached by several young people. In one case, he was told that he would be given money if he dressed as a woman and walked around town for Halloween, and was forced to wear revealing clothing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]