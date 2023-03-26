Japan to Raise Retirement Age of Civil Servants April 1

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--The retirement age of national and local civil servants in Japan will be raised to 61 at the start of April from the current 60 as part of measures to address labor shortages partly reflecting the country's declining population.

The retirement age will be then raised by one year every two years until it reaches 65 in fiscal 2031.

Attention is being paid to whether private-sector companies will take similar moves.

As the public pension age is raised to 65, those retiring at age 60 will have a period of no income. A re-employment system is currently used to deal with the situation.

Through the hikes in the retirement age, the Japanese government wants senior workers to support young employees by using their experiences.

