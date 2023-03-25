Japan Logs 8,299 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 8,299 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Saturday, up by about 1,200 week on week.

New fatalities totaled 23 among COVID-19 patients, while 65 people were with severe COVID-19 symptoms, down by three from Friday.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of new cases, at 863, followed by Kanagawa, south of the Japanese capital, at 504, Osaka, western Japan, at 501, and Aichi in central Japan, at 450. Kochi, western Japan, had the fewest cases, at 25.

The new cases in Tokyo were up by 236 from a week before.

New deaths totaled five among people with COVID-19 in the capital. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria fell by one from Friday to one.

