Mayoral Races in 6 Major Japanese Cities Officially Kick Off

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--The mayoral races in six ordinance-designated major cities in Japan officially started Sunday.

The six cities are Sapporo, Sagamihara, Shizuoka, Hamamatsu, Osaka and Hiroshima. In the six polls, a total of 21 people filed their candidacies with relevant local election boards.

The mayoral elections, part of the first round of unified local polls next month, are scheduled for April 9, along with gubernatorial elections in nine prefectures, for which the official campaign period started last Thursday, and with 41 prefectural assembly elections and municipal assembly elections in 17 ordinance-designated cities, for which the campaigning is scheduled to kick off Friday.

The main issue in the race in Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, is whether the city should bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The city's current mayor, a proponent of the Olympic and Paralympic bid, aims to win a third term, obtaining support from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the country's biggest opposition party, as well as from the local chapters of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its coalition partner Komeito, and the major opposition Democratic Party for the People.

