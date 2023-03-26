Kishida Vows to Strengthen Japan's Defense Power over 5 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Yokosuka, Kanagawa Pref., March 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday pledged to strengthen the country's defense capabilities over five years, after the government updated its three key national security documents late last year.

"We will thoroughly reinforce our country's defense capabilities over the next five years," he said in an address at a graduation ceremony of the National Defense Academy in the city of Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo. This mission "will be completed only after measures included in the three documents are put into action," Kishida added.

"We came up with a series of necessary measures to beef up Japan's defense power through very realistic simulations," he also said.

Kishida denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine as an "outrageous act that jeopardizes the foundation of the international order."

Referring to his recent visit to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this month, Kishida said that he plans to demonstrate Japan's resolve, as this year's chair of the Group of Seven major democracies, to protect the international order at the G-7 summit he will host in the western Japan city of Hiroshima in May.

