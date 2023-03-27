Online Passport Renewal Applications Start in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's revised passport law took effect Monday, making online applications for passport renewal possible without visits to relevant administrative offices.

The move, part of the digitalization of administrative services, is designed to improve convenience for applicants and rationalize passport-related clerical work.

Eligible for the online application are people whose passport validity period is less than a year and those whose passports have three or fewer blank pages for the visa area. The My Number personal identification card and registration with a related website, Mynaportal, are necessary for the online passport renewal procedures.

Credit card payments of renewal fees for online applications will become possible from local governments and overseas diplomatic offices that are ready.

The government aims to make online applications possible in fiscal 2024 for the issuance of new passports, which requires the submission of a copy of the family register, and for changes in personal information contained in passports that have been issued. In the meantime, applicants will need to visit related administrative offices.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]