SDF-Run COVID-19 Vaccination Program Ends

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--A Self-Defense Forces-run large-scale vaccination program against COVID-19 at sites in Tokyo and Osaka, western Japan, have ended, with ceremonies marking the completion held at the two venues on Sunday.

A total of some 2.48 million doses of novel coronavirus vaccines were given at the sites since their opening in 2021.

The government decided to end the program, as reservations have decreased markedly in line with a recent plunge in new infection cases and the classification of COVID-19 under the infectious disease law is set to be lowered to Category V in May from Category II at present.

The ceremony in Tokyo, held at a common government building in the Otemachi district in the Japanese capital's Chiyoda Ward, brought together about 30 participants including SDF members.

Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada praised SDF personnel who engaged in the inoculation program, saying: "You have completed the mission while always having high motivation and pride. Your hard work gave the public a sense of security, and you won people's trust and lived up to their expectations."

