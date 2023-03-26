Japan Newly Finds 6,167 People with COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 26 (Jiji Press)--A total of 6,167 people were found with the novel coronavirus in Japan on Sunday, up by about 260 week on week.

Thirteen people with COVID-19 were confirmed dead the same day while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients stood at 59, down by six from Saturday.

By prefecture, Tokyo had 667 new cases, Kanagawa, south of the Japanese capital, 448, Osaka, western Japan, 339, and neighboring Hyogo 310.

The tally in Tokyo was up by 118 week on week. One COVID-19 patient was in severe condition under Tokyo's criteria as of Sunday, unchanged from Saturday.

