S. Korean Plaintiffs over Wartime Labor Begin Asset Sale Procedures

Seoul, March 26 (Jiji Press)--Four South Korean plaintiffs in damages lawsuits filed against Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. <7011> over wartime labor have begun procedures to sell the Japanese firm's assets held in South Korea for cash, officials of a group supporting the petitioners said Sunday.

The four individuals, now awaiting a ruling from South Korea's Supreme Court after winning lower court verdicts in their favor, on Friday filed for the seizure of four Mitsubishi Heavy patents with Daejeon District Court in central South Korea.

They will request the sale of assets to generate a total of 687 million won, equivalent to the combined amount of compensation for them and overdue interest.

A 2017 ruling by Gwangju District Court in southwestern South Korea made it possible for the plaintiffs to take procedures for the asset disposal, according to the supporter group.

They are opposed to the South Korean government's plan, announced earlier this month, for a foundation affiliated with the state to pay compensation to plaintiffs in wartime labor lawsuits on behalf of defendant Japanese companies in an effort to resolve the issue of Koreans requisitioned to work for the firms during World War II.

