Japan's Cultural Agency Relocates to Kyoto

Kyoto, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Cultural Affairs Agency moved from Tokyo to the western city of Kyoto on Monday, marking the first full-fledged relocation of a government agency to areas outside the Japanese capital.

The agency will take advantage of Kyoto's rich history and culture while some functions remain in Tokyo.

In 2016, the government decided to relocate the agency as part of efforts to reduce the concentration of its functions in Tokyo and revitalize regional economies.

In Kyoto, the agency is housed in the former main building of the prefectural police.

On Monday, the relocated agency started operations with some 70 officials, including Shunichi Tokura, commissioner for cultural affairs.

