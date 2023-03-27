Osaka Dojima Exchange Starts Gold Futures Trade

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 27 (Jiji Press)--The Osaka Dojima Exchange, or ODEX, started futures trading of gold and some other precious metals on Monday.

ODEX set smaller trading units for the precious metals than the Osaka Exchange, a unit of Japan Exchange Group Inc. <8697> which also handles precious metals futures, aiming to attract individual investors and younger generations familiar with online foreign exchange margin transactions. The trading unit of gold futures is set at 10 grams at ODEX, one-hundredth of that at the Osaka Exchange, set at 1 kilogram.

"We need to create an environment accessible for as many people as possible," Masashi Murata, ODEX president and CEO, said.

The focus is on whether the listing of the precious metals futures on ODEX will help build momentum for activating commodities futures trading in Japan, which has been decreasing recently.

ODEX adopted contract day trading, or trading with no settlement deadline, for gold, silver and platinum futures. Shortly after trading started at 9 a.m. (midnight Sunday GMT), gold futures fetched an initial price of 8,302.50 yen per gram.

