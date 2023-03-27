N. Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles into Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Seoul, March 27 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from near Pyongyang into the Sea of Japan Monday, Japan's Defense Ministry and South Korea's military said.

The missiles, launched from the Chunghwa County area in North Hwanghae Province, appear to have dropped outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone after flying on an irregular trajectory, according to the ministry.

The two missiles, launched between around 7:47 a.m. local time (10:47 p.m. Sunday GMT) and 7:57 a.m., both reached an altitude of about 50 kilometers and traveled about 350 kilometers, according to the ministry.

The South Korean military said the missiles traveled about 370 kilometers. They could be the KN-23, a missile known for taking an irregular trajectory, South Korean media reported.

The missile launches came in apparent protest of ongoing amphibious landing training between the United States and South Korea and their planned joint drill involving a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

