Japan's Weekly New COVID-19 Cases Drop to 47,614

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Japan in the past week fell by about 2,900 from the preceding week to 47,614.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including foreign cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 33,440,499 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, the weekly count was the largest in Tokyo, at 4,851, followed by Osaka, at 2,838, Kanagawa, at 2,672, Aichi, at 2,557, and Hokkaido, at 2,151.

The country's total COVID-19 death toll grew by 231 from the previous week to 73,787.

