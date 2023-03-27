Japan Slams Russia for Nukes Deployment Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's top government spokesman on Monday rapped Russia for its plan to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

"We condemn the move as something that will further escalate the situation amid Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference.

Matsuno's comment came after Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled the plan in a television interview aired on Saturday.

"We can never accept Russia's threats with nuclear weapons, let alone their use," Matsuno said.

Japan urges Russia and Belarus to halt moves that will heighten tension, Matsuno said, adding that Tokyo will closely monitor the situation.

