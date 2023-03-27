Japan Urges China to Release Japanese Man Held in Beijing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Monday urged China to release a Japanese man in his 50s who was detained in Beijing earlier this month.

"We strongly request the Chinese side to release him soon," Matsuno told a press conference.

Matsuno revealed that Chinese authorities contacted the Japanese Embassy in Beijing this month, saying that the man had been held for allegedly violating Chinese law.

"From the perspective of protecting Japanese nationals, we're demanding that (the Chinese side) grants a consular visit," Matsuno said. "We're offering all possible assistance."

