Japan Parliament Likely to Enact Govt Budget Tues.

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament is likely to enact the government's 114-trillion-yen fiscal 2023 budget Tuesday.

The parliamentary affairs chiefs from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, reached broad agreement Monday to put the budget to a vote at a plenary meeting of the chamber Tuesday.

The budget bill for the fiscal year starting Saturday is seen being approved by the Upper House Budget Committee on Tuesday, then tabled for urgent voting at the plenary meeting. The bill calls for general-account spending of 114,381.2 billion yen, a record high for the 11th year in a row. It includes expenditures for a drastic strengthening of the country's defense capabilities.

The Upper House is expected to pass the budget by a majority vote with support mainly from the ruling coalition. The House of Representatives, the lower chamber, approved it on Feb. 28.

On Monday, the Upper House Budget Committee had deliberations on government documents related to political impartiality under the broadcasting law, among other issues.

