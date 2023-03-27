SMBC Smartphone Banking App Hit by Login Glitch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. said Monday that its smartphone banking app was temporarily hit by a login glitch.

The failure started around 7 a.m. Monday (10 p.m. Sunday GMT), the Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. <8316> unit said. The app resumed normal operation around 1:45 p.m.

The bank is investigating the cause of the problem. It apologized to customers for causing inconvenience.

During the glitch, the bank asked customers to use its internet banking service for balance inquiries and remittances instead of the app.

The bank had just launched an app-based new comprehensive financial service, called Olive, this month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]