Japan's Toray to Change Pres. for 1st Time in 13 Years

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese textile maker Toray Industries Inc. <3402> said Monday that it will promote Executive Vice President Mitsuo Oya, 66, to president, marking the first change in the company head in 13 years.

Incumbent President Akihiro Nikkaku, 74, who has led the company since 2010, will step aside to become chairman.

The appointments will be formally approved after the company's general shareholders meeting at the end of June.

Since joining Toray in 1980, Oya, 66, has long been involved in the textile business. He took up the post of executive vice president in June 2020.

"We will, as one company, propose new values in order to secure profits," he told a press conference.

