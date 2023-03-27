LDP Adopts Child Care Support Proposal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party adopted Monday a proposal for assisting child-rearing efforts, including free lunches at elementary and junior high schools and housing support for newly married couples and families with multiple children.

The proposal, approved at a task force meeting chaired by LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, will be presented as early as Wednesday to Masanobu Ogura, minister in charge of child-related policies.

The LDP hopes to reflect it in a draft for what Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calls "unprecedented measures" to tackle the declining birthrate to be drawn up at the end of this month.

"The next major hurdle we must overcome after the novel coronavirus is the declining birthrate," Motegi said at the meeting.

In the proposal, the LDP stressed that the declining birthrate is a "pressing challenge that can shake the socio-economic foundation of the country's existence." However, it stopped short of specifying funding sources and spending amounts.

