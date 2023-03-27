Japan Panel Proposes Work Interval System for Govt Staff

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--An expert panel of Japan's National Personnel Authority on Monday proposed the full-fledged introduction of a work interval system for all national government employees.

The proposal, included in the panel's final report on working style reform, said that the government should provide its employees with a rest interval of at least 11 hours in principle between the end of work and the start of work again.

The system, based on foreign and private-sector examples, is aimed at improving working conditions, especially as long work hours for public servants are a serious issue.

The report also called for expansion of flextime schemes, which allow workers to choose the duration and the start and end time for their work.

It sought expanded eligibility for selective four-day workweek arrangements, under which workers can opt to work longer hours on workdays and take a third day of the week off in addition to Saturdays and Sundays.

