Japan Restaurant Sales Rise 23.5 Pct in Feb.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 27 (Jiji Press)--Restaurant sales in Japan in February jumped 23.5 pct from a year earlier on an all-store basis, rising for the 15th consecutive month, the Japan Food Service Association said Monday.

The climb reflected rebounds in customer traffic as well as increases in menu prices.

Sales were up by 3.8 pct when compared with February 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

But restaurants' profits were apparently pushed down by surging ingredients costs and higher energy charges.

Fast food restaurant sales rose 10.2 pct, thanks to sales campaigns and distributions of coupons.

